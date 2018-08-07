25,000 Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $466.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

