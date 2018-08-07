246,886 Shares in Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 246,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Sensus Healthcare comprises about 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Golin sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $49,105.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 944,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kalman Fishman sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,847.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 955,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,181,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,715 shares of company stock worth $404,071. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

