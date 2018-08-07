22,622 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Acquired by 3D Asset Management Inc.

3D Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,360,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,360 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,562,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,882,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,882,000.

BSCL stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0418 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

