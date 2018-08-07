2,078 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Acquired by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,145,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,409,000 after buying an additional 265,293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,413,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,908,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 254,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $820,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,840.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

