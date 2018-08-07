1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $5,552,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,954,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

