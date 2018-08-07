1ST Source Bank Sells 6,571 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $109,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 5,867,120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13,953.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 537,783 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,620,000 after buying an additional 492,335 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88,508.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 386,780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,546,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $149.94 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.96 and a 1-year high of $151.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4276 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.