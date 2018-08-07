1ST Source Bank Has $286,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

WHR stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.81 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

