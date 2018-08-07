1ST Source Bank Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

