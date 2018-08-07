199,685 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.90. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

