1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.33 ($75.69).

ETR DRI opened at €48.76 ($57.36) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($85.47).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

