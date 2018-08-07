$146.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce sales of $146.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the highest is $148.00 million. Ducommun reported sales of $140.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $601.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.06 million to $602.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $624.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $618.06 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.23 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $89,343.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,650 shares of company stock worth $328,125 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 39,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

