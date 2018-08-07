1,387,491 Shares in AGCO Co. (AGCO) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,387,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,249,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.74% of AGCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AGCO by 18.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 51,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $62.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

