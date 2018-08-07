11,735 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Purchased by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVMT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 711,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87,753 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVMT. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of Dell Technologies opened at $93.44 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of -0.17. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $62.73 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

