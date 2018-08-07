112,676 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 1.72% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $134.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $137.28.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.