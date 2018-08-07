$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Corp (PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.80 million to $112.90 million. Potbelly reported sales of $108.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $436.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.30 million to $437.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $446.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $448.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Potbelly from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly opened at $12.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

