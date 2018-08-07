$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. Dana posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other Dana news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $304,216.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at $725,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $299,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dana by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,574,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 109,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana opened at $21.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

