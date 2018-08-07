$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient PLC (ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.57. Adient reported earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Longbow Research raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Adient by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Adient by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 42,868 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adient by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 872,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adient opened at $45.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.55. Adient has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

