$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Avon Products posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avon Products.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Avon Products had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Shares of Avon Products traded down $0.01, hitting $1.79, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avon Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $790.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 224,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $431,681.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,999.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Zijderveld bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $482,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,031,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avon Products by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,121,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,265,000 after buying an additional 10,834,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avon Products by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,882,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 1,705,275 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Avon Products by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,456,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 1,002,048 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Avon Products by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avon Products by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,375,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 1,563,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avon Products (AVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.