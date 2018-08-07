$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YRCW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,818,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after buying an additional 841,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth $4,679,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 497,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 85,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 66.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 177,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRC Worldwide traded up $0.19, reaching $9.49, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 36,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,429. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.61 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 3.94.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

