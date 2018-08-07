$1.19 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.22 million.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, CFO Vickie D. Judy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $165,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 55,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $3,567,103.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,471 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,776. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $483,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart traded down $0.05, reaching $63.60, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 26,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,257. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $450.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.94.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

