$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 185,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.