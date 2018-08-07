0xcert Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $27,092.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00375182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00195175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.