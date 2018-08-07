0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.60

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $319,897.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00009168 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00369032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00195612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000186 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000705 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,976,950 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@admazzola/decentralized-ethereum-payments-9c80cd76a65a . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

