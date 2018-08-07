$0.93 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 460,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $56.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at $369,832.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

