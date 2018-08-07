-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $17.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

MYOV opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -2.32.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer bought 3,500 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $349,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

