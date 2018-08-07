$0.64 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,818 shares of company stock worth $7,010,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,833,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,393,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills traded up $1.50, hitting $47.24, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 8,204,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,239. General Mills has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.