$0.61 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. KeyCorp downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $92,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $49,025.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 348,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 914,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,041. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 490 different brand name companies.

