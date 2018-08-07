$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 383,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,487. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

