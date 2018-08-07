$0.52 EPS Expected for Skechers USA Inc (SKX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Skechers USA stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $211,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

