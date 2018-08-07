$0.38 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of Hamilton Lane traded down $3.21, reaching $44.91, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 295,593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,226,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

