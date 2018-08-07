-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 290.61%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,449. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

