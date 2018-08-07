$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT Inc (CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 36.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIO. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in City Office REIT by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,554 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT traded down $0.03, hitting $12.76, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,305. The company has a market capitalization of $460.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

