-$0.20 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Sorrento Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Sorrento Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 703,505 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19,948.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

