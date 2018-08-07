$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget Inc (TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $283,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,498,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,562 shares of company stock worth $12,935,141. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 308.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in TechTarget by 76.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 37,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 105.4% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget traded up $0.04, reaching $28.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,586. The stock has a market cap of $771.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

