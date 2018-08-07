-$0.13 EPS Expected for Talend SA (TLND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Talend reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 285.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Talend traded up $0.54, hitting $58.00, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 361,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,015. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.11. Talend has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

