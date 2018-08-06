Zynex Inc. common stock (ZYXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Zynex Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Zynex Inc. common stock opened at $2.89 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Zynex Inc. common stock has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Zynex Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex Inc. common stock had a return on equity of 356.96% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. analysts predict that Zynex Inc. common stock will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

