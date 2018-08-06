Zogenix (ZGNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. 245,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Empire raised their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

