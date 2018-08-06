Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.88 million during the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group Inc Class C to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 0.55. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other Zillow Group Inc Class C news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $35,244.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Philips sold 30,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $1,694,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,196.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,334,525 shares of company stock valued at $75,946,201. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

