Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zillow Group is one of the leading operators in real estate and home-related information marketplaces. The company is working towards growth of emerging marketplaces. Expanding footprint in new cities and cities where the company has a significant market presence, including the likes of Phoenix, Denver, Irvine, Cincinnati, Lincoln Nebraska, will positively impact the top-line, going forward. Moreover, a new lead distribution and validation process is currently under testing, which aims at improvising company’s Premier Agent business. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition in the real-estate market, increasing mortgage interest rates and higher advertising spend are major headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Zillow Group Inc Class A opened at $58.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Zillow Group Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.72 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Zillow Group Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

