Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0685 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $390,316.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00374230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00195271 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,966,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

