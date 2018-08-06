Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,057.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $44,057.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00379649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00196092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

