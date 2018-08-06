Zetacoin Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $442,549.00 and $57,643.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,086.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $715.28 or 0.10126412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.02195680 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00027315 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00079571 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005576 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001177 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 168,467,424 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

