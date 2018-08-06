Zacks Investment Research Lowers NetApp (NTAP) to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “NetApp is benefiting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, benefit top line. Management remains hopeful of the momentum of its hybrid cloud business. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. Moreover, declining OEM revenues and stiff competition remain major concerns.”

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NetApp traded up $0.18, hitting $81.86, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 44,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,690. NetApp has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $3,003,872.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,002.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $173,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,433 shares of company stock worth $18,195,573. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,465,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,262,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 488.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,713 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6,367.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,281,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.