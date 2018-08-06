Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perry Ellis International (PERY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Perry Ellis International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Perry Ellis International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sidoti cut Perry Ellis International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Ifs Securities cut Perry Ellis International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Perry Ellis International traded up $0.02, reaching $29.12, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,413. Perry Ellis International has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Perry Ellis International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

