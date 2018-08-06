Zacks: Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) Given $20.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports traded down $0.36, hitting $10.16, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 109,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.00 million. equities analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

