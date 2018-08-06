Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. PDL BioPharma had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

PDL BioPharma traded down $0.02, reaching $2.50, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 10,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,344. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,711,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after acquiring an additional 713,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

