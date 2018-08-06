Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $14.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.35.

In related news, Director Michael Todman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5,180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,650,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Newell Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.