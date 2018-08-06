Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.95 Million

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $57.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $54.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $230.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.80 million to $231.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $247.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services opened at $56.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply