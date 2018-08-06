Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $57.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $54.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $230.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.80 million to $231.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $247.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services opened at $56.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

