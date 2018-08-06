Zacks: Brokerages Expect eBay Inc (EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,358. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $312,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.3% during the first quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 7,153,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,469,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.