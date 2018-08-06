Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) to post sales of $43.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XO Group, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.79 million and the highest is $43.63 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock posted sales of $40.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will report full year sales of $168.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.46 million to $168.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $183.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $183.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XO Group, Inc. Common Stock.

Get XO Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

XOXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOXO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOXO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 236,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,163. The firm has a market cap of $734.95 million, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

About XO Group, Inc. Common Stock

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.